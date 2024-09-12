Boca Stage Season Kicks Off Next Week

Boca Stage will kick off its 2024-2025 season with a production of Kim Powers’ Sidekicked, hitting the Cabaret Theatre stage at the Delray Beach Playhouse September 18-29.

Sidekicked is a study of Ethel Mertz of I Love Lucy, one of television’s most iconic characters, and Vivian Vance, the woman who played her. The play takes place on the last night on set filming I Love Lucy and America’s favorite housecoat-wearing sidekick has a lot to get off her chest.

Tickets for Sidekicked are $59-$69 and are available at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.