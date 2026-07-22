Bottega Veneta Debuts in Palm Beach

Bottega Veneta has arrived in Palm Beach!

The Italian design house has a new home at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, with a 2,784 square foot boutique that spans the ground floor. In addition to ready-to-wear, the opening will showcase Bottega Veneta’s fine jewelry for the first time in Florida. Plus, experience the recently launched Alta fragrance collection and peruse new arrivals including Intrecciato travel suitcases. In honor of its Palm Beach digs, the boutique also features exclusive resort animations for key bag families such as Andiamo, Knot Lock, and Cabat.

The store’s design reflects a dialogue between materiality and craftsmanship, from Murano glass louvers and terrazzo flooring and warm wooden volumes create an inviting and intimate atmosphere. The ideation of every Bottega Veneta store celebrates Italian design and the house’s enduring commitment to artisanal savoir-faire.

The opening reflects the house’s growing presence in Florida, joining two existing boutiques located within Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops and the Design District.