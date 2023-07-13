Boulud Sur Mer Pop-Up at Café Boulud

Discover the flavors of the French Riviera at Café Boulud inside The Brazilian Court on Palm Beach. Now through August 31, the café is hosting a Boulud Sur Mer pop-up dining concept, inclusive of special menu items and rosés from Château d’Esclans. The restaurant’s interiors have also received a refresh and are now evocative of the South of France. Chef Daniel Boulud and executive chef Dieter Samijn’s Boulud Sur Mer three-course prix fixe menu is inspired by the warm, sunny flavors of Provence as well as traditional ingredients from that region. It is available for lunch Monday through Friday priced at $49, and for dinner Monday through Sunday priced at $72. Highlights include soupe froide de tomates (DB chilled tomato soup with basil and red pepper), daube niçoise (braised short rib with tomato, mushroom, and panisse), and macaron with vanilla cream and fresh raspberry. The full menus can be viewed here.