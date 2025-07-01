Boulud Sur Mer Returns to Café Boulud

Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court Hotel on Palm Beach has brought back its annual Boulud Sur Mer offerings. This seasonal celebration of the South of France is available through August 31 and is centered around a three-course menu that blends Provençal coastal cuisine with South Florida’s vibrant ingredients.

On the savory side, seafood-driven dishes reign supreme. Think: braised octopus and squid pie with basil, bell pepper coulis, and spinach cream; salade Niçoise; and baked dorade fillet with zucchini, pattypan squash, Kalamata olives, and sauce vierge. Pastry chef Rosana Quintero has also crafted unique desserts, including the Tropézienne, a Grand Marnier brioche with orange blossom crème légère.

The Boulud Sur Mer lunch menu is priced at $58 while the dinner menu is priced at $78. Both are available Sunday through Thursday. To round out the experience, two rosés from Provence are available by the glass.