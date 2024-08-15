Bowling for Bread Returns to Bowlero in Boca

Boca Helping Hands will host the annual Bowling for Bread event at Bowlero in Boca Raton August 25. Children from local children’s charities will enjoy an afternoon of bowling, food, and fun at the event that supports Boca Helping Hands’ Backpacks weekend meal program.

The children’s charities invited to participate include 4KIDS of South Florida, Inc., Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Adopt a Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton, Family Promise of South Palm Beach County, Fuller Center, HomeSafe, Place of Hope, PROPEL, and Pearl City Cats.

Members of the community are encouraged to sponsor a child for $100, sponsor a lane for one of the children’s charities for $500, or make a donation of any amount. For more information, visit bocahelpinghands.org/BFB.