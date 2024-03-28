Box Gallery to Unveil Artists of Palm Beach County, Inc. Exhibit

Artists of Palm Beach County, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping member artists achieve their artistic goals and use their talents to enrich the community, will unveil the group’s “Annual Members 2024 Exhibition” at the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach on April 3. The organization will celebrate the debut with a free opening reception on April 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist members were invited to submit work in all mediums for this juried exhibit. The exhibition’s featured work is Windswept, a piece by sea and sky painter Ayesha DeLorenzo.

Visual artist, entrepreneur, and Box Gallery owner Rolando Chang Barrero will judge the awards. Barrero, a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago, has been recognized as a trailblazer and integral member of the art community. When he moved to Palm Beach County, he helped to initiate the Boynton Arts District and launched Art Synergy PBC with fellow artist Craig McInnis to exhibit works by local artists.