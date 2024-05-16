Boys & Girls Clubs Members to Perform ‘The Anti-Bullying Opera’

Sixty-six members of local Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will present The Anti-Bullying Opera at the Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center May 24 at 7 p.m. The performance is the culmination of a year-long partnership between Palm Beach Opera and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County designed to give students the chance to learn about the art form and professional possibilities in the performing arts.

Now in its second year, the partnership has expanded to include students from the Marjorie S. Fisher and Florence De George Clubs in West Palm Beach; the Max M. Fisher Club in Riviera Beach; and the Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton. Each club has written an original story addressing how to identify and address bullying. The students’ words are set to some of opera’s best-known melodies.

Boys & Girls Club staff and the Palm Beach Opera team have guided students through the process of auditions, music rehearsals, and staging rehearsals. Students interested in leadership positions are responsible for stage management, assistant conducting, and production management.

For more information, visit pbopera.org or bgcpbc.org.