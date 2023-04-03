Dr. Bradley Lamm is chief of foot and ankle surgery at St. Mary’s Medical Center and The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital. He is the director of the Foot & Ankle Deformity Correction Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute. He is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).

Dr. Lamm is recognized globally for his expertise in treating foot and ankle deformities in both children and adults. Throughout his 20-year career, he has published more than 100 book chapters/articles and clinical trials as well as lectured at hundreds of conferences. Dr. Lamm is an expert in cutting-edge treatments including total ankle replacement, minimally invasive bunion surgery, limb lengthening, toe lengthening, limb preservation, joint preservation, and all foot and ankle conditions.

Dr. Lamm provides each patient with a customized treatment plan and the latest medical techniques including stem cell therapy. Every year since 2010, Dr. Lamm has been voted “Top Doctor” and appeared on “The Doctors.” He is a rotation director and adjunct professor at Harvard Medical School.

PALEY ORTHOPEDIC & SPINE INSTITUTE

5325 Greenwood Ave., Suite 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

561-544-5255 | paleyinstitute.org