BrightBike Hits the Streets

Brightline will partner with Micromobility Management, The Related Companies, and the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority to introduce BrightBike, the company’s new integrated bikeshare program. The program will utilize a dock-based system with 170 pedal-powered BrightBikes placed in up to 17 locations throughout downtown West Palm Beach.

“Brightline is excited to add BrightBikes to our fleet of eco-friendly mobility options, making it easier than ever to access our station or the many destinations around West Palm,” said Jonathan Hopkins, vice president of mobility at Brightline. “Together with our great partners we are expanding access to transportation and encouraging people to live a car-free lifestyle.”

Bikes will feature a rugged aluminum frame that is corrosion resistant with front and rear LED lights and front basket; helmets are strongly encouraged. Over the course of the program, electric bicycles will be added, and there will be opportunities for additional station locations. Micromobility Management, started by two of the founders and operators of Citibike in Miami and Miami Beach, will operate and maintain the bikeshare system.

BrightBike was unanimously approved at the November 15 City of West Palm Beach commission meeting. Upon its launch in the coming months, BrightBike will be part of Brightline+, Brightline’s new door-to-door service powered by its app and supported by a fleet of Brightline branded vehicles. The new bikeshare program will be included in the multimodal trip planning and booking experience that includes train service, local transit, and ridesharing.

BrightBike will be sponsored by Brightline, The Related Companies, and the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, with Brightline as the title sponsor. Residents can sign up for monthly unlimited-rides membership for $15, and visitors can rent a BrightBike by the hour or day. Thanks to a membership reciprocity program, BrightBike members will enjoy seamless access to Citibike in the Miami area, and Citibike members will have access to BrightBike in West Palm Beach.