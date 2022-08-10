Brunching with Benefits at Casa Caña

Casa Caña, the new Miami-inspired, Latin-tinged resto that opened in Tequesta earlier this year, is supporting its local coastal community by donating 20 percent of its Sunday brunch proceeds to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.

Perry’s mother, Pamela Cohen, and stepfather, Nicholas Korniloff, established the foundation after Perry went missing at sea in July 2015. The mission of the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) is to carry on Perry’s legacy by advancing issues that Perry was passionate about, such as the arts, teenage entrepreneurship, boating safety education, and environmental, marine, and wildlife education and preservation. One of the foundation’s greatest achievements to date is the Perry J. Cohen Wetlands Laboratory at Jupiter High School and its annual continuing education scholarship program that supports students who want to pursue marine science and wildlife fields.

Casa Caña hosts brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (reservations are available). Guests can vibe with custom brunch cocktails and live music, as well as a menu dotted with Latin twists on breakfast classics, such as loaded tostones Benedict and breakfast empanadas.