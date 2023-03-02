Buccan Sandwich Shop Arrives in West Palm

The Buccan Sandwich Shop, the addictive grab-and-go lunch spot from chef Clay Conley and the Ember Group, has opened a new window at Conley’s Grato restaurant in West Palm Beach’s Flamingo Park neighborhood. This is the second location of the sandwich shop, which has been pleasing diners with hot and cold options, gourmet salads, and house-made chips, cookies, and drinks for many years. Highlights include a Cubano with pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, and mustard aioli; an addictive turkey club with bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, and cornichons; and a beef carpaccio sammy with arugula, Parmesan, crispy and balsamic onions, mayo, and lemon vinaigrette. And don’t leave without one or more of the addictive chocolate chip cookies.