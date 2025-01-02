By Design at Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

This fall, the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach unveiled “All Roads Lead to Palm Beach: Tracing the Provenance of Historic Architectural Elements,” an ode to the influences that shaped the island’s architecture and design. On view to March 7, the exhibition spotlights twentieth-century architects and developers who transformed Palm Beach into the luxurious design and art haven it is today, including Addison Mizner, Marion Sims Wyeth, Maurice Fatio, and Ohan Berberyan. The exhibition is free and open to the public, and available to tour weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.