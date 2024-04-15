Café Boulud Hosts Sinegal Wine Dinner

On April 25, Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court Hotel on Palm Beach will host a Sinegal wine dinner. The four-course meal will highlight wines from Sinegal Estate, a lauded California estate located in the Napa Valley at the base of the Mayacamas Range. The evening will begin at 6:45 p.m. with a seated reception and will include such culinary delights as Florida pompano, squab with cherries and pistachios, Wagyu rib eye, and a citron and olive dessert. The dinner is priced at $285 per person.