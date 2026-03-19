Catch a Conversation with Bobbi Brown

World-renowned makeup artist, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Jones Road founder, New York Times bestselling author, and part-time Palm Beach area local Bobbi Brown will discuss her latest book, Still Bobbi: A Masterclass in Resilience and Reinvention, at Glazer Hall March 19. Moderated by Excuse My Grandma stars Kim Murstein and Gail Rudnick, the on-stage conversation will cross generations.
During this intimate, candid conversation, Brown will discuss how a young suburban Chicago girl with an entrepreneurial spirit grew up to become a makeup artist to the stars and a beauty industry icon who built two juggernaut brands and redefined the definition of beauty.
In addition to the conversation, the team from the Jones Road Palm Beach store will be on-site to answer beauty questions and hand out Jones Road samples to guests!
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