Catch a Conversation with Bobbi Brown

World-renowned makeup artist, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Jones Road founder, New York Times bestselling author, and part-time Palm Beach area local Bobbi Brown will discuss her latest book, Still Bobbi: A Masterclass in Resilience and Reinvention, at Glazer Hall March 19. Moderated by Excuse My Grandma stars Kim Murstein and Gail Rudnick, the on-stage conversation will cross generations.

During this intimate, candid conversation, Brown will discuss how a young suburban Chicago girl with an entrepreneurial spirit grew up to become a makeup artist to the stars and a beauty industry icon who built two juggernaut brands and redefined the definition of beauty.