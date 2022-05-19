Celebrate Barbecue Month at Tropical Smokehouse

May is National Barbecue Month, and Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach is celebrating with a monthlong special. Pulling from Caribbean and South Florida flavor influences, chef Rick Mace has put together a Florida BBQ Sampler ($32) that includes a quarter-pound each of mojo pulled pork, smoked mahi, and jerk turkey, alongside sides of smokey black beans, sweet plantains, crispy yuca, and golden rice. Patrons can also add on three-bone Duroc spareribs for $8. Later this month, chef Mace will also offer another delectable special in honor of National Brisket Day. Return before 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 to savor a chopped brisket sandwich on a Martin’s potato roll for $10.