Celebrate Barbecue Month at Tropical Smokehouse

Savor tasty Florida barbecue specials at this West Palm Beach eatery

By
-
Tropical Smokehouse Florida BBQ Sampler. Photo courtesy of Tropical Smokehouse
Tropical Smokehouse Florida BBQ Sampler. Photo courtesy of Tropical Smokehouse

May is National Barbecue Month, and Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach is celebrating with a monthlong special. Pulling from Caribbean and South Florida flavor influences, chef Rick Mace has put together a Florida BBQ Sampler ($32) that includes a quarter-pound each of mojo pulled pork, smoked mahi, and jerk turkey, alongside sides of smokey black beans, sweet plantains, crispy yuca, and golden rice. Patrons can also add on three-bone Duroc spareribs for $8. Later this month, chef Mace will also offer another delectable special in honor of National Brisket Day. Return before 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 to savor a chopped brisket sandwich on a Martin’s potato roll for $10.

