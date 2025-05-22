Celebrate Boca Raton’s Centennial This Weekend

The City of Boca Raton is continuing its one hundredth anniversary celebration in style with the Centennial Celebration Weekend, featuring a concert headlined by Weezer with special guest Fountains of Wayne at Mizner Park Amphitheater on May 24. The festivities will continue during two drone shows at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) on May 25.

Fountains of Wayne will set the tone for a night of nostalgia, music, and celebration, kicking things off at 7:30 p.m. Then, Weezer takes the stage with an iconic setlist full of fan favorites, offering concertgoers an unforgettable experience under the stars.

On May 25, the Centennial Celebration Weekend continues with a free, family-friendly drone show at BRiC, the historic birthplace of the IBM PC. With two shows at 8:15 and 9:15 p.m., BRiC will transform the sky into a choreographed display of light, movement, and music celebrating Boca Raton’s 100-year legacy of innovation.

Guests can savor the celebration and toast to the milestone with the CentenniALE, a limited-edition craft beer brewed by Prosperity Brewers. The ale is light, refreshing, and locally-inspired, perfect for the historic celebration.

Tickets for the concert are $40-$124.50 and are available here.