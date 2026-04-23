Celebrate Eco-Friendly Fashion at Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Resource Depot’s fourteenth annual Catwalk Student Fashion Show returns April 26, with a dynamic runway event at Loggerhead MarineLife Center in Juno Beach.

During the Catwalk Student Fashion Show, fifteen local high school and middle school students will debut original wearable art made from upcycled materials.

Over the course of four months, the students participated in workshops, collaborative studio sessions, design critiques, and material exploration inside Resource Depot’s warehouse. They transformed discarded fabrics, paper, plastic, hardware, and unexpected materials into couture-inspired looks, learning sewing techniques, construction methods, and presentation skills along the way.

Doors open at 10 a.m., with the fashion show beginning at 11 a.m.

The students’ eco-friendly designs will return to LMC during the Center’s World Ocean Day Film Festival on June 13-14, as part of the “World Ocean Month” student exhibition.