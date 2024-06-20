Celebrate July Fourth at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Guests can pack a picnic to enjoy a day of hiking nature trails, meeting Busch's animal ambassadors, and learning about native wildlife

Join Busch Wildlife Sanctuary for the Fourth of July Bash on July 4. Photo courtesy of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter will host its annual Fourth of July Bash on July 4, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate the holiday exploring Florida’s native wildlife while walking along the sanctuary’s nature trails.

Along the way, meet a few of the sanctuary’s animal ambassadors during a “Conservation Conversation” at 3 p.m. in the amphitheater. Visitors can pack a picnic basket and enjoy Fourth of July fare at picnic tables or set up a blanket on the event lawn.

Admission is by donation. For more information, visit buschwildlife.org.

