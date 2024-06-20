Celebrate July Fourth at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter will host its annual Fourth of July Bash on July 4, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate the holiday exploring Florida’s native wildlife while walking along the sanctuary’s nature trails.

Along the way, meet a few of the sanctuary’s animal ambassadors during a “Conservation Conversation” at 3 p.m. in the amphitheater. Visitors can pack a picnic basket and enjoy Fourth of July fare at picnic tables or set up a blanket on the event lawn.

Admission is by donation. For more information, visit buschwildlife.org.