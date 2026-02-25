Celebrate Local Culture at An A-Muse-ing Evening

On March 5, the curtain will rise on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s An A-Muse-ing Evening: Art On Stage, featuring live performances, theatre-themed experiences, a spirited awards ceremony, and a silent auction filled with 2D and 3D artwork and experiences.

Held at The Hangar at PBIA, guests will begin their An A-Muse-ing Evening experience by walking the red carpet dressed in their stage-inspired attire. Then, enjoy light bites, craft cocktails, and dancing in a one-of-a-kind setting designed to inspire creativity.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the presentation of the Muse Awards to honor outstanding individuals, businesses, and cultural organizations whose sustained contributions strengthen Palm Beach County’s creative sector. This year’s awards will be handcrafted by Palm Beach County-based professional artist Angela Bulich.

The 2026 Muse Award recipients are:

Outstanding Corporate Support: The Boca Raton

Outstanding Cultural Ambassador: Florida Weekly

Cultural Impact Award: The Peach

The Alexander W. Dreyfoos Lifetime Achievement Award: Donald M. Ephraim

During the event, the Cultural Council will announce its 2026 Artist Innovation Fellowship recipients. Ten professional artists across various disciplines will receive $10,000 each to pursue innovation, creative expression, and new ideas and projects.

Tickets are $300 per person, with a $100 special ticket rate available for artists registered in the Cultural Council’s online Artist Directory. For tickets, sponsorships, and participation in the silent auction, call (561) 471-2901 or visit palmbeachculture.com/muse.