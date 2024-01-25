Celebrate Lunar New Year at The Norton

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Lunar New Year Community Day February 10. Beginning at noon, this free fete will feature dragon and lion dances courtesy of Lee Koon Hung Kung Fu, arts and crafts activities for guests of all ages, live music performances, tours of the Norton’s Chinese art collections, and more. And it wouldn’t be a celebration fit for the majestic dragon without fireworks. At 7 p.m., keep your eyes on the skies above the Intracoastal Waterway for a dazzling display to kick off Lunar New Year.