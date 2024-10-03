Celebrate Nuestra Cultura Community Day

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will host Nuestra Cultura Community Day, a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, October 5.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Norton will celebrate the rich, diverse cultures from across South America, Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and local communities. The day kicks off with a presentation of traditional Taíno dance led by Kautía Taíno Araguako’ono in the Great Hall. Get creative during Open Studio sessions, including: “Calaveritas” led by resident teaching artist Amaya Estrada; “Personal Space Self-Reflection” led by resident teaching artist Lymari Cuevas; “Sky, Birds, and Feathers” led by guest teaching artist Guatibirí TaiNegra Marta Cruz; and “Miniature Food Sculpture from Latin America” led by resident teaching artist Shannon Walker.

Throughout the day, enjoy games of dominoes, museum tours, artist talks, live music, dance classes, delicious bites, a Piñata Party, and more.

For the day’s schedule, visit norton.org. Online registration is requested for this free program.