Celebrate the Art of Sports in “Kinetic Energy”

Art and sports will unite in the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s “Kinetic Energy,” an exhibition featuring works from 14 Palm Beach County–based artists, debuting April 16. “Kinetic Energy” is presented in partnership with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami.

This exhibition captures the movement, emotion, and spirit of sport through the eyes of visual artists. From moments of intense focus to bursts of action, “Kinetic Energy” honors athletic expression and its deep roots in Palm Beach County’s cultural landscape. The realistic, colorful, and engaging artwork on display celebrates health, exercise, and athleticism.

Tour works by featured artists: Betty Armstrong, Bruce Bain, George Bayer, Harold Caudio, Barbara Cobo, Allan Creary, Anthony (Tony) Kolens, Kyle Lucks, Robbie Potter, Judith Rae, Dan Remmel, Michael (Mike) Silverman, Anna Villa, and Brian Wood.

An opening reception will take place April 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Council’s headquarters in downtown Lake Worth Beach. Live music will be provided by Cris & Alex. The reception is open to Cultural Council members and their guests. The reception is free, but RSVP is requested here.