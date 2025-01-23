Celebrating Seven Years of the Race of Hope

Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF) will celebrate the seventh anniversary of its Race of Hope 5K Walk & Run at Bradley Park on February 15. The presenting sponsor for the 2025 Race is Findlay Galleries. Each year, hundreds of runners and walkers throughout South Florida gather to raise critical funds for mental health research.

HDRF founding chair Audrey Gruss and board member Scott Snyder, both Palm Beach residents, will serve as Co-Grand Marshals for the Race. They will lead participants on a 5K (3.1 mile) route starting at Bradley Park and looping along the Palm Beach Lake Trail. The race is open to all ages and ability levels. Dogs and strollers are welcome.

Participants can pick up race gear on February 14, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Mandel Recreation Center “North Colonnade” in Palm Beach.

On race day, check-in begins at 6:30 a.m., and the Race of Hope begins at 8 a.m. Beverages and snacks will be offered at the finish line.

Registration is $50-$55. For more information, visit raceofhopeseries.com.