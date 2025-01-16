Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach to Host Annual Gala

The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will host its 2025 Annual Gala, honoring Beverlee Miller Raymond and John J. Raymond, Jr., at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach January 22, from 6 to 10 p.m.

This evening will feature eight of the world’s finest violinists in powerful performances of Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Ástor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. The evening’s featured violinists are: James Ehnes, Karen Gomyo, Chad Hoopes, Tessa Lark, Yura Lee, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Arnaud Sussmann, and Andrew Wan.

The evening kicks off with a VIP Cocktail Reception at 6 p.m., followed by the “Gala Concert: The Four Seasons” at 7 p.m. The evening concludes with a Gala Dinner with the Artists at 8:30 p.m.

Individual tickets are $1,000. All proceeds will directly support the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach’s annual operating fund and its mission to inspire and educate through exceptional chamber music experiences. Tickets can be purchased at chambermusicpalmbeach.org/gala.

Limited individual tickets for the concert only, excluding dinner and cocktails, are $75 and can be purchased at chambermusicpalmbeach.org.