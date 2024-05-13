Chatting with Chef Kevin Bell

Based in West Palm Beach, Gulfstream Goodwill Industries (GGI) is a nonprofit organization that aims to change lives through housing, training, education, and employment, while assisting people with disabilities and other barriers to employment to become self-sufficient. In support of this mission, GGI recently hired Kevin Bell to serve as its first ever executive chef and oversee GGI’s latest social enterprise, Good Grub. The program is available to students at GGI’s Career Academy Charter School (where most enrollees are special diploma post-graduates and students who deferred graduation between the ages of 16 and 21) and includes a training kitchen and catering and mobile kitchen—i.e. food truck—operations. “We discovered that smaller training spaces, like the food truck, are a better environment for building culinary and social skills and understanding the flow of food service,” says Bell. “Students are then better prepared to work in a catering environment like a hotel or country club when they graduate.”

PBI caught up with Bell to learn more about Good Grub and how it’s improving the lives of students.