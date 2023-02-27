Children’s Home Society of Florida Hosts Spring Luncheon

Children’s Home Society of Florida will host its third annual Spring Luncheon March 1. This year’s event will include the presentation of the prestigious R. David and I. Lorraine Thomas Child Advocate of the Year Award to Kathy Leone. Established in 1982, this is the highest honor bestowed by the organization to recognize those who have made a significant impact on the lives of Florida’s underserved children and families by giving their time, talent, and financial resources. Leone is also serving as honorary co-chair of the luncheon for the second year in a row.

Leone has been a dedicated volunteer and advocate for the organization for several years and has developed a strong knowledge of the community’s foster care system. She is passionate about making a difference in the lives of children and was instrumental in bringing Children’s Home Society of Florida’s Family Visitation Center to Palm Beach County. “Kathy Leone truly embodies our focus to end the need for foster care as we know it,” said Lauren Fuentes, CHS’s Regional Executive Director.

Proceeds from the Spring Luncheon will directly benefit Children’s Home Society of Florida’s Family Visitation Center, the only facility of its kind in Palm Beach County that provides families with a safe, home-like atmosphere where they benefit from consistent, quality visits together. The ultimate goal is to permanently reunite children with their biological families in safer, stronger homes. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the heartfelt story of a mother who benefitted from services offered by the center.

Children’s Home Society of Florida will host a pop-up boutique experience with Jennifer Tattanelli, a silent auction featuring international trips courtesy of Travel Leaders, and a Call to the Heart Finale hosted by master showman and singer, Rob Russel. All proceeds will support the center’s most critical needs, including additional staffing and transportation, allowing the organization to serve more families.

