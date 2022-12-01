Choral Society of the Palm Beaches to Perform Holiday Concerts

The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches will usher in the holiday season with nostalgia-filled festive concerts in their new home at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach December 3 at 7:30 p.m., and December 4 at 4 p.m.

Under the artistic direction of S. Mark Aliapoulios, accompanied by Dr. Erikson Rojas and a chamber orchestra, the choir will perform an array of beautifully arranged traditional carols and holiday classics. The Lubben Brothers will perform alongside the choir as a special treat. Triplets Michael, Thomas, and Joshua will bring their high-energy folk style to the stage, mixing vocal harmonies with acoustic instruments including guitar, fiddle, bass, harmonica, and banjo.

“This year, the Choral Society celebrates its sixtieth year and continues to bring the richness and beauty of great choral music to our community,” said Aliapoulios. “We are grateful for the kind and generous support of the Lakeside Presbyterian Church, and accompanied by remarkably talented local artists, including The Lubben Brothers. This year’s holiday concert is designed to touch hearts of all ages and fill them with the joy of the season. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Tickets are $10-$25. For tickets and more information, click here.