Chris Fowler to Host U.S. Open Polo Championship Final

Global Polo and ESPN will continue their historic partnership by welcoming legendary ESPN commentator Chris Fowler back to host the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final on April 26. This marks Fowler’s second year hosting the final at the National Polo Center in Wellington. He will be joined by veteran broadcasters Kenny Rice and Polo Hall-of-Famer Adam Snow.

The U.S. Open Polo Championship is a showcase for the world’s top players and equine athletes, and is regarded as one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments. It has been played immediately following the The USPA Gold Cup since both tournaments arrived in Palm Beach County in 2004.

To catch the action live on U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field One at 4 p.m., tickets for stadium seating are available at nationalpolocenter.com.

Coverage of the final match will be available on ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, in May. Check local listings for specific airtimes.