Cider House Rules Cocktail Recipe

This month, as the sun crosses the celestial equator heading south, we welcome the autumnal equinox. While it might be too early to snuggle up by roaring bonfires, there’s no reason why we can’t celebrate the flavors of the season. Apples, in particular, have long been a symbol of the fall harvest, and drinking apple cider (the unpasteurized, unfiltered juice made from apple mash) is a festive way to reap the fruit’s health benefits. Usher in fall with this recipe for a crisp apple cider margarita.

Cider House Rules

Ingredients

Cinnamon sugar for rim

Several fennel fronds, plus more for garnish

1 1/ 2 oz. blanco tequila

1/ 2 oz. agave

1/ 2 oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. fresh-pressed apple cider

Rim a glass with cinnamon sugar and set aside. In a shaker, muddle a few fennel fronds. Add the remaining ingredients and shake well. Add fresh ice to the prepared glass and strain the blend. Garnish with the reserved fennel fronds.