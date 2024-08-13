City Cellar Debuts a Secret Special

City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill and its new executive chef, Justin Carr, have unveiled a secret three-course Summer Supper Club menu. A fixture of West Palm Beach’s CityPlace complex for almost 25 years, City Cellar has garnered a strong local following for its creative American cuisine. The Summer Supper Club special includes a choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert for $45. Options range from cheeseboards and pastas to desserts made in-house daily. It is available Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to close, but here’s the secret: it’s only available if you mention it to your server.