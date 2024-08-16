City Slicker: Fiat’s New All-Electric 500e

Would you just take a look at this bella bambina? More Italian than a bowl of spaghetti vongole, Fiat’s newest 500 is the height of cuteness and style.

And for 2024, it comes with an added surprise and delight: it’s all electric, designed to whizz you around town in stealthy silence with zero emissions.

Interestingly, Fiat has decided to import only the all-electric 500e instead of offering a gas version as well. Bold move as this battery-powered 500 might not be everyone’s cup of espresso.

That’s because even with topped-up batteries, the pint-sized Fiat offers an EPA-estimated range of just 147 miles. For city driving that’s a not a problem. For road trips to grandma’s house in Des Moines, that’s a pain.

But no one is going to buy this cinquecento for driving distances. Here is the perfect car to zip to the grocery store in style, head to the beach for lunch, or make a statement cruising Worth Avenue or Fifth Avenue South.

And boy is it cute. Pretty much new from the ground up, it’s an inch or so longer than the last generation 500e. It’s also 2.2 inches wider for more front seat shoulder room, and an impressive six inches taller to make Stetson-wearing while driving entirely possible.

While the shape is unmistakably Fiat 500, designers gave it a redesigned front end to set it apart, with new LED headlights that look like Garfield The Cat’s eyes, a hard-to-miss 500 badge splashed across the nose, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Although there’s only the 500e on offer, it is available in four different flavors, each with the kind of name you’ll need to take the time explaining to friends and family.

First up is the “Inspired by Beauty” version, with its rich rose gold paintwork. Next is the “Inspired by Music” model, with Tuxedo Black paint and a loud JBL audio system tuned by Andrea Bocelli. Then there’s the “Inspired by Los Angeles” model, with icy blue paint the color of the Pacific. All three sticker for $37,595 including destination.

The fourth, and seemingly most sensible model, is the Inspi(RED) 500e, that helps support the charity RED to raise cash for HIV and AIDS research. At $34,095, it’s the “starter” 500 and, despite the name, is not only available in fire-truck red, but also black and white.

I’ve just spent a week zipping around in a very bright red 500e Inspi(RED) and loved every minute.

Yes, that 147-mile range seems on the low side. But in reality it wasn’t a problem as my average daily driving during the week was less than 30 miles. Plugging it into my apartment building’s ChargePoint charger and, after an overnight top-up, it was ready for another 147 miles.

Had I tracked down an 85kW DC fast charger station, I could have gotten an 85 percent charge from near zero in just 35 minutes.

Technically, the 500e comes with a single electric motor driving the front wheels, juiced by a 42kW lithium-ion battery. Its 117-horsepower output might not seem much, but remember the little Fiat tips the scales at a featherlight 2,981 pounds.

Around town, it translates into delightfully exuberant performance. Off the line, it’ll slingshot from zero to 60 in around eight seconds and not quit until the speedometer is showing 94 miles per hour.

Couple that with spookily silent running, precise steering that lets you zip in and out of gaps like you’re piloting a go-kart, and a surprisingly smooth and supple ride, and this new 500e makes the perfect urban run-about.

And the 500’s newly re-designed cabin only adds to the fun. There’s cool new LED strip lighting that rings the cockpit, a 10.3-inch center display, a wireless phone charging pad, and push-button electric door releases.

No, rear seat space is not exactly generous, but enough to carry a couple of adults on a short trip to dinner.

If you’re looking to make a style statement—and “go green” with electric power while you’re doing so—this new 500e is simply hard to resist. A bella bambina indeed.