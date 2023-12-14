Coastal Stewards to Host Winter Wishes Celebration

The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, a nonprofit conservation organization involved in the preservation, rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release of marine life, will host its Winter Wishes Celebration on December 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach.

The family-friendly event will feature presentations by marine life conservation experts; an awards presentation honoring the local heroes of coastal conservation; and a Coastal Stewards Lego competition for children ages 5 to 16.

Experts in the Round

Foremost experts in the field of ecosystems and marine life conservation will delve into the components of marine life conservation, discussing critical issues such as habitat preservation, species protection, and sustainable management practices. The session will begin with an overview of the current state of marine ecosystems worldwide, providing a detailed understanding of the intricate web of life beneath the ocean’s surface.

Awards Presentation

The Coastal Stewards will honor the unsung heroes of coastal conservation during the inaugural “Coastal Stewards of the Year” awards presentation. This event is dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations whose tireless efforts have made a significant impact on the preservation and promotion of ecosystems and marine life.

Coastal Stewards Lego Competition

The “Brick by Brick: Coastal Stewardship LEGO Challenge” invites all LEGO enthusiasts and eco-advocates to dive into the world of creativity and conservation. This unique competition invites builders from 5-16 years of age to craft LEGO creations that embody the spirit of coastal stewardship, focusing on South Florida’s the vital coastal ecosystems and marine life. Builds will be voted on at the event and will be judged on creativity, originality, and the clarity of the coastal stewardship message. Prizes will be awarded in each age group.

Guests at the Winter Wishes Celebration will also enjoy delectable cuisine, sip on festive cocktails, participate in raffles, swag bags, and live music. Tickets to the Winter Wishes Celebration are $75 per adult and $20 per child. Reserve tickets here.