Comedy at The Court Kicks Off

Head to The Brazilian Court Hotel on Palm Beach for an evening of laughter during the unveiling of the Comedy at The Court series November 3. The stand up series will debut with a set by headlining comedian Adam Ray.

The event, hosted by comedian and owner and creative director of The Brazilian Court Hotel Courtney Schlesinger, will also feature opener Olga Namer and music by DJ Daniel Moon.

Guests will enjoy light snacks and a selection of cocktails and beverages at an open bar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 and are available to the first 50 guests.

Enjoy dinner after the show at Café Boulud. Guests who purchase a ticket are guaranteed a dining reservation. To make a reservation, email azimmerman@braziliancourt.com.

The hotel is also offering a Luxury & Laughter Package for guests coming out for the show. Enjoy a one-night stay, breakfast for two at Café Boulud, and priority seating.