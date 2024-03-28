Commemorate SleepOut Next Week

The Lord’s Place will host its annual SleepOut, a unique hybrid event uniting people worldwide, on April 5.

People from all walks of life will honor the night differently, but all dedication will shine a light on homelessness and raising essential funds to end it. The reimagined program allows attendees to join SleepOut in person or virtually, and will include inspiring client stories and a candlelight ceremony.

The live program will take place at The Lord’s Place’s new Fortin Family Campus (2808 North Australian Avenue) in West Palm Beach, with doors opening at 5:00 PM. All attendees will receive a SleepOut t-shirt, and Joshua Catering will serve light bites.

The virtual program will start around 5:30 p.m. via livestream on SleepOutTLP.org. During the candlelight ceremony, at-home attendees are encouraged to light a candle as a symbol of their dedication to ending homelessness and to post a photo on social media and tag @thelordsplace_.

While attendees will not spend the night at the actual event, everyone is encouraged to step outside of their comfort zone by sleeping somewhere other than their bed. SleepOut raises awareness of the estimated 3,000 men, women, and children without a home on any given night in Palm Beach County.

Register to attend the event for free and/or make a donation at SleepOutTLP.org. The Honorable Ann Brown is matching dollar-for-dollar with the goal of raising $325,000.