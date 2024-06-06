Community Foundation Announces Scholarship Awards

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits, and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging civic and social issues, recently concluded its scholarship season.

This year, the organization awarded 117 scholarships, totaling more than $1.3 million, to recent Palm Beach County and Martin County high school graduates enrolling in college in 2024. More than 850 students submitted applications—a more than a 20 percent increase from last year. The average award for each scholarship was $10,000.

Since 1985, the Community Foundation has offered both need- and merit-based scholarships with an aim to increase access to higher education and decrease the burden of debt for aspiring college students. The Community Foundation currently hosts 123 scholarship funds set up by donors, each of whom details the criteria for the recipients. All students residing in Palm Beach County and Martin County are eligible.

To learn more about the scholarship program and process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/about-scholarships/.