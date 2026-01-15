Connect with Community at the Offline Party

Enjoy a screen time detox and “pretend like it’s 1987” at Levenger Analog Society’s third Offline Party January 24.

Returning to Prosperity Brewers from noon to 2 p.m., guests are invited to put down their phones and screens and opt in to reading, playing games, coloring, painting, and unplugging.

Attendees are invited to bring games, journals, coloring books, reading materials, film polaroid cameras, puzzles, friends, and anything or anyone that can lend to meaningful connection. Guests will also savor treats from an on-site food truck. Plus, the event is also dog-friendly!

During the Offline Party, Levenger will host an analog bag raffle and giveaway. Admission is free. For more information, visit instagram.com/levenger.