Cookie Decorating with Dulze Pastries

This summer, Jessica Nava of Dulze Pastries is leading a series of cookie-decorating classes at Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens. Participants will learn how to decorate sugar cookies using royal icing, including basic techniques such as flooding, piping, and wet on wet. Decorating utensils and all materials will be provided. During each class, Nava will teach three different designs. The class is for those ages 13 and older. The July class dates are July 13, 20, and 27. The classes last from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and cost $50/$63. Advance registration is required and can be done here.