Cool Pairings at Ravish Off Ocean

A hidden Central County gem, Ravish Off Ocean opened in Lantana in early 2023. At the helm is executive chef Johnny Demartini, who describes his food as approachable yet flavorful, with a touch of elegance and bright presentation. He rotates the menu seasonally, always with an eye toward local ingredients and a dish’s pairing potential with sips from the mixologist-led cocktail program. Here, operating partner Alexandra Dupuis shares insight into three pairings to try now.

The Dish: Grilled spareribs with spicy peach glaze, pickled Fresno chilies, and herbs

The Drink: Palm Royale with brown sugar–washed coconut rum, toasted peach, orgeat, and lime juice

Behind the Pairing: “The idea is sweet heat and cool finish. Our grill provides natural smokiness, giving the ribs a rich and robust roundness, balanced with our spicy peach glaze. The cocktail [by mixologist Maggie Prillaman] is prepared with a brown sugar– and toasted peach–infused Rumhaven Coconut Rum, [which serves] as the base of our signature mai tai with a house-made orgeat.”

The Dish: Green Goddess dip with crudité vegetables, chili oil, herbs, and fresh naan

The Drink: Unlimited Breadsticks with Parmesan-infused Ford’s Gin, sourdough dry vermouth, giardiniera brine, and basil oil

Behind the Pairing: “The combination offers a fresh and crisp vegetarian pairing. Tangy and herbal notes from the dip meet the savory and unique design of [Prillaman’s] martini twist, leaving you with a light and astonished fulfillment.”

The Dish: Salmon tartare with aji amarillo emulsion, blood orange segments, cucumbers, salsa criolla, scallions, and taro root chips

The Drink: Kick Flip with WhistlePig Rye Whiskey, mango-Fresno cordial, and lemon juice, topped with pitaya syrup

Behind the Pairing: “Our tartare features fresh, house-cured salmon with bright pepper notes, combined with citrus and a sweet bitterness from the blood orange. [It is] topped off with a Peruvian red onion ‘salsa’ and served with house-made taro root chips. The eye-catching cocktail [by Dupuis] uses subtle rye spices blended with juicy mango and delicate dragon fruit, creating an evolving flavor experience.”