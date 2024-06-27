Cool Pairings at Ravish Off Ocean

The restaurant’s operating partner shares insight into three pairings to try now

A hidden Central County gem, Ravish Off Ocean opened in Lantana in early 2023. At the helm is executive chef Johnny Demartini, who describes his food as approachable yet flavorful, with a touch of elegance and bright presentation. He rotates the menu seasonally, always with an eye toward local ingredients and a dish’s pairing potential with sips from the mixologist-led cocktail program. Here, operating partner Alexandra Dupuis shares insight into three pairings to try now.

Grilled spareribs with spicy peach glaze, pickled Fresno chilies, and herbs. Photo by Kenneth Smith Photography

The Dish: Grilled spareribs with spicy peach glaze, pickled Fresno chilies, and herbs

The Drink: Palm Royale with brown sugar–washed coconut rum, toasted peach, orgeat, and lime juice

Behind the Pairing: “The idea is sweet heat and cool finish. Our grill provides natural smokiness, giving the ribs a rich and robust roundness, balanced with our spicy peach glaze. The cocktail [by mixologist Maggie Prillaman] is prepared with a brown sugar– and toasted peach–infused Rumhaven Coconut Rum, [which serves] as the base of our signature mai tai with a house-made orgeat.”

Green Goddess dip with crudité vegetables, chili oil, herbs, and fresh naan. Photo by Kenneth Smith Photography

The Dish: Green Goddess dip with crudité vegetables, chili oil, herbs, and fresh naan

The Drink: Unlimited Breadsticks with Parmesan-infused Ford’s Gin, sourdough dry vermouth, giardiniera brine, and basil oil

Behind the Pairing: “The combination offers a fresh and crisp vegetarian pairing. Tangy and herbal notes from the dip meet the savory and unique design of [Prillaman’s] martini twist, leaving you with a light and astonished fulfillment.”

Salmon tartare with aji amarillo emulsion, blood orange segments, cucumbers, salsa criolla, scallions, and taro root chips. Photo by Kenneth Smith Photography

The Dish: Salmon tartare with aji amarillo emulsion, blood orange segments, cucumbers, salsa criolla, scallions, and taro root chips

The Drink: Kick Flip with WhistlePig Rye Whiskey, mango-Fresno cordial, and lemon juice, topped with pitaya syrup

Behind the Pairing: “Our tartare features fresh, house-cured salmon with bright pepper notes, combined with citrus and a sweet bitterness from the blood orange. [It is] topped off with a Peruvian red onion ‘salsa’ and served with house-made taro root chips. The eye-catching cocktail [by Dupuis] uses subtle rye spices blended with juicy mango and delicate dragon fruit, creating an evolving flavor experience.”

