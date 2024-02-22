Cornell Art Museum to Unveil “HERStory”

Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach will unveil “HERStory,” a curated collection of fine art works by women artists timed with Women’s History Month, will be on view in the Spotlight Gallery March 1-31.

“HERStory” features 22 works of art submitted by members of the National Association of Women Artists Florida Chapter and curated by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority’s Cultural Arts Director Marusca Gatto. The art is celebratory, thought-provoking and initiates conversation about the empowerment of women. Featured artwork includes Three Muses by Eileen Shaloum and Our Daughters by Beth Scher.

Tour the exhibit on Wednesdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening night for the exhibition also takes place during Delray Beach’s First Friday Art Walk. The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public.

For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.