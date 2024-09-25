Cornell Art Museum to Unveil “Hot Glass”

The Cornell Art Museum in downtown Delray Beach will transform into a sparkling sea of glass masterpieces when “Hot Glass” opens October 16. On view to March 2, the exhibition will showcase works from Florida-based, national, and international glass artists in three galleries and the museum’s atrium. A special section will feature South Florida artists from the Netflix glassblowing competition Blown Away.

“Hot Glass” is hosted in collaboration with the Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts in Lake Worth Beach and curated by glass artists Marusca Gatto and Eli Cecil. The exhibition will debut during an evening reception October 16, with music, refreshments, and live glass art demonstrations. Throughout the show’s run, the Cornell Art Museum and Benzaiten Center will host special events, art talks, and demonstrations by notable artists.

For more information on the exhibition, visit delrayoldschoolsquare.com.

Note: The exhibition’s opening was moved from October 4 to October 16.