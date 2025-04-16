Cove Café Opens in West Palm Beach

Cove Café has opened on the bottom floor of West Palm Beach’s Icon Marina Village building. The coastal-inspired Italian café is the brainchild of North End Hospitality, which also operates Cove Club, Lamarina, Cucina Palm Beach, 123 Datura, and the Four nightclub.

Starting April 22, the café will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving artisan pizzas, salads, sandwiches, snacks, and coffee beverages. Cove Café makes everything—from its sauce and sausages to its short ribs and meatballs—in house daily, and it also utilizes a signature three-cheese blend of mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and fontina on its pizzas. Menu highlights include sous-vide crispy chicken wings with buffalo hot honey sauce, pickled onions, and bleu cheese crema; a spicy pepperoni pizza with Calabrian hot honey; and the prime steak sandwich with made-from-scratch shaved prime rib, Parmesan, arugula, caramelized and crispy onions, and horseradish aioli.