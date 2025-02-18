Crispy Cones Opens in Palm Beach Gardens

Another Shark Tank success has arrived in Palm Beach County. In March 2023, Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson presented their Crispy Cones concept—featuring pastry dough cones that are grilled; covered with either cinnamon, sugar, or a specialty powder; and then filled with an array of spreads, ice cream, or toppings—to the Sharks. Businesswoman Barbara Corcoran took the bait, investing $200,000 to help the Carlsons expand via franchising in exchange for 20 percent of the company’s equity. Now, Palm Beach Gardens is the home of the second Crispy Cones location in Florida (the first is in Orlando). It is one of 100 new locations set to open across the country within the year.

“It all started when we were watching an episode of Shark Tank and saw the founders, Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson, present the business,” says Angela Cannella, the owner of Crispy Cones in Palm Beach Gardens. “We immediately thought the two of them were so smart and seemed like such nice people. The Crispy Cones looked so delicious; it was right up our alley. We love the idea of bringing the wonderful European-style dessert to the Palm Beach Gardens area.”