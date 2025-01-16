Cultural Council Celebrates 100 Years of Boca Raton

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County in Lake Worth Beach will celebrate Boca Raton’s centennial with the unveiling of “Reflections of a Century: Celebrating Boca Raton’s 100 Years through Art,” on view January 31 through March 29.

The exhibition will feature the work of 13 Palm Beach County-based professional artists, including: Bob Birkenes, Margot Carr, Jennifer Fisher, Cloe Gibson, Sonia Giusto, Marilyn Liedman, Jeanne Martin, Ralph Papa, Maxine Schreiber, Serge Strosberg, Ted Shaine, Herm Siegel, and Robin Zygelman.

As the Palm Beaches’ southernmost city marks its one hundredth anniversary, the Cultural Council will present historical images of Boca Raton and contemporary works by artists who pay homage to the themes of architecture, culture, and the city’s residents.

Interspersed with the exhibition’s contemporary works will be historic photographs and paintings created by artists who once lived in the county. On loan from the Boca Raton Historical Society, the historic images and pieces will feature key elements that shaped Boca Raton’s history, including its iconic architecture by Addison Mizner; the Yamato Colony of Japanese farmers who settled in the area early in the twentieth century; and Pearl City, a historic African American neighborhood and the oldest community in Boca Raton.

The council will host an opening reception on January 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Artists will be present to answer questions and discuss their work. On February 1 at 2 p.m., learn the about the history of Boca Raton during a presentation by Susan Gillis, curator of the Boca Raton Historical Society.

For more information, visit palmbeachculture.com.