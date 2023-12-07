Cultural Council Unveils New Solo Gallery Exhibit

Lake Worth Beach-based professional artist Kristin Miller’s "We Become the Place" will be on view beginning December 8. Tour works like Basking In Bougainvillea, created with handmade paper, Xerox transfer, charcoal, wire and ribbon.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County will unveil a mixed-media exhibition that references South Florida’s unique landscape in “Kristin Miller: We Become the Place,” on view December 8, through January 20. The exhibition is free and open to the public in the Solo Gallery, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

“We Become the Place” creates habitats through the layering of works on paper and sculptural installations. Referencing South Florida’s flora, marine life, and horizon lines, the works create a sense of “wall-life,” which dances delicately between 2D and 3D spaces exploring concepts of identity and adaptation.

Miller is one of six Palm Beach County-based professional artists whose work was chosen by a committee for one of the Cultural Council’s coveted Solo Gallery exhibition spots. All the artists chosen for the 2023-2024 season are women.

An artist, educator and designer based in Lake Worth Beach, Miller is department chair of fine arts and graphic design and a professor at Palm Beach State College, where she has taught for 16 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Florida State University and a master’s degree in visual studies from the Visual Studies Workshop.

For more information, visit palmbeachculture.com/miller. The exhibition will kick off with an opening artist reception on December 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To see more of Miller’s work, visit kristinmiller.art.

