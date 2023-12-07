Cultural Council Unveils New Solo Gallery Exhibit

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County will unveil a mixed-media exhibition that references South Florida’s unique landscape in “Kristin Miller: We Become the Place,” on view December 8, through January 20. The exhibition is free and open to the public in the Solo Gallery, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

“We Become the Place” creates habitats through the layering of works on paper and sculptural installations. Referencing South Florida’s flora, marine life, and horizon lines, the works create a sense of “wall-life,” which dances delicately between 2D and 3D spaces exploring concepts of identity and adaptation.

Miller is one of six Palm Beach County-based professional artists whose work was chosen by a committee for one of the Cultural Council’s coveted Solo Gallery exhibition spots. All the artists chosen for the 2023-2024 season are women.

An artist, educator and designer based in Lake Worth Beach, Miller is department chair of fine arts and graphic design and a professor at Palm Beach State College, where she has taught for 16 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Florida State University and a master’s degree in visual studies from the Visual Studies Workshop.

For more information, visit palmbeachculture.com/miller. The exhibition will kick off with an opening artist reception on December 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To see more of Miller’s work, visit kristinmiller.art.