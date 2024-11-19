Cultural Council Unveils “Quintessentially We”

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has unveiled “Quintessentially We,” an exhibition highlighting works from 25 Palm Beach County-based professional artists. The exhibition is on view in the council’s Main Gallery now through January 18.

Curated by Wendy Arimah Berot of the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in Queens, New York, this exhibition celebrates quintessentially “we” experiences and ubiquitous cultural connections. The works on view explore a range of expressions in contemporary culture, including themes like aging, pregnancy, motherhood, regional and international connections, religious identity, ancestral heritage, clothing, body identity, hyphenated cultural experiences, rituals, and familial celebrations.

Drawing inspiration from the song “We Are One” by MAZE (featuring Frankie Beverly), Arimah Berot said she has woven a story with the work of artists whose interpretation of the theme resonates in different ways. Some focus on the collaborative “we,” while others focus on the intersectionality within oneself and which identities we choose to reveal to others.

“Quintessentially We” features large scale paintings, photographs, ceramic sculptures, and mixed media assemblages. The Palm Beach County-based professional artists in this exhibition include: Milena Arango, Sonya Sanchez Arias, Diane Arrieta, Amy S. Broderick, Wilma J. Burton, Erika Cespedes, Marleen De Waele-De Bock, Sitki Dogan, Pia Dugger, Andrea Facusse, Rose Gong Monier, Ashley Kerr, Sharon Koskoff, George Lupo, Peter Meyerhoefer, Quinn M. Miller, Astrid Mora, Wendy Navarrete, Patty Peters, Annina Rüst, Kateryna Vistyzenko, Leon Watson, Elaine Weber, James Wilner, and Gillian Kennedy Wright (an Artist Innovation Fellow).

An opening reception will take place on November 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The reception is free, but registration is required at palmbeachculture.com/event/opening-reception-quintessentially-we/. Artists from the exhibition will be present to answer questions and discuss their work. An exhibition extension will also take place November 23, at 2 p.m., featuring a discussion with Arimah Berot.