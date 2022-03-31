Curated Jewelry Exhibition Comes to Sotheby’s

The Stax Advisory will present a curated selection of fine jewelry from international female designers at Sotheby’s Palm Beach gallery in The Royal Poinciana Plaza April 4-10. Encompassing both renowned and esteemed names, to new and up-and-coming designers, the women-led exhibition will feature more than 100 pieces of fine-jewelry, from one-of-a-kind designs to custom works. All of the items on view with be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Mother Lovers Charity.
“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with The Stax Advisory on this special female-driven showcase at our Palm Beach gallery this spring,” said David Rothschild, Private Sales Director of Sotheby’s Palm Beach. “The women of The Stax have curated an art-inspired selection of elevated and wearable jewels, which will serve as a beautiful complement to the assortment of paintings, sculpture and design at our gallery.”
Timed to lead up to Mother’s Day on May 8, the curated sale was conceived as a means to pay homage to the power of female talent, while also helping to battle the maternal healthcare crisis in the United States. The Stax Advisory, a female-owned and founded business, was founded in part to pay tribute to co-founder Victoria Lampley-Berens’ late mother, who resided in Palm Beach. The theme of motherhood was a driving force in pushing this curation to fruition.
The exhibition will feature pieces by the following jewelers: Akaila Reid, Alice Cicolini, Almasika, Anabela Chan, Anna Maccieri Rossi, Anne Baker, Beck, Carolina Bucci, Charlotte Chesnais, Christina Alexiou, Courtney Leidy, Daniela Villegas, Guita M, Loren Nicole, Marisa Klass, Marlo Laz, Matturi, MING, Nancy Newberg, Nina Runsdorf, Prounis, Renna, Sherman Field, and Sophie Keegan.
The Stax Advisory partnered with the Mother Lovers to raise awareness and funds to fight the maternal healthcare crisis in the United States. Women in the United States are twice as likely to die in childbirth today than they were 20 years ago—the United States has the only rising maternal mortality rate in the developed world. The Mother Lovers stands to bring awareness to the stories of millions of American families, and to demand that all birthing people are treated with respect during, before and after birth. The Stax Advisory will dedicate a portion of the sales to the Mother Lovers charity with hopes of drawing attention to this critical issue.
Sotheby’s Palm Beach is located at 150 Royal Poinciana Plaza and is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Facebook Comments