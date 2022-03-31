Curated Jewelry Exhibition Comes to Sotheby’s

The Stax Advisory will present a curated selection of fine jewelry from international female designers at Sotheby’s Palm Beach gallery in The Royal Poinciana Plaza April 4-10. Encompassing both renowned and esteemed names, to new and up-and-coming designers, the women-led exhibition will feature more than 100 pieces of fine-jewelry, from one-of-a-kind designs to custom works. All of the items on view with be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Mother Lovers Charity.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with The Stax Advisory on this special female-driven showcase at our Palm Beach gallery this spring,” said David Rothschild, Private Sales Director of Sotheby’s Palm Beach. “The women of The Stax have curated an art-inspired selection of elevated and wearable jewels, which will serve as a beautiful complement to the assortment of paintings, sculpture and design at our gallery.”

Timed to lead up to Mother’s Day on May 8, the curated sale was conceived as a means to pay homage to the power of female talent, while also helping to battle the maternal healthcare crisis in the United States. The Stax Advisory, a female-owned and founded business, was founded in part to pay tribute to co-founder Victoria Lampley-Berens’ late mother, who resided in Palm Beach. The theme of motherhood was a driving force in pushing this curation to fruition.