Dance the Day Away with Natural Movers Foundation

Natural Movers Foundation will host its third annual “MOVED: A Celebration of Black History and Culture Through Dance,” returning to the Kravis Center February 21.

Experienced dancers and those new to dance can take masterclasses in modern, ballet, African dance, hip hop, contemporary, and more. All classes are taught by artists of the African Diaspora, honoring the cultural roots and movement legacies celebrated during Black History Month.

This year’s featured artist is David “The Crown” Stalter Jr., World Champion of the “World Hip Hop Dance Championship” and USA Champion of “Red Bull Dance Your Style.”

MOVED will conclude with a special presentation of repertoire that MOVED 2026 students will learn during the event.

Space is limited. Tickets are $25 per person for a full-day pass. To save your spot in class, visit naturalmovers.org/moved.

Full Schedule: