Dance Theatre of Harlem to Perform

The acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem will grace the Dreyfoos Hall stage at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach November 23. The evening’s performances will include a repertoire of beloved classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and the company’s artistic director Robert Garland, and genre-defying contemporary concepts that reinforce the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s visionary approaches to sharing the language of dance.

Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem was a response to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children—especially those in his native Harlem—the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. The company has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with a legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts.

