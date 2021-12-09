Broadway and Beyond at the Kravis Center

“Words Fail” to describe how good it feels to be back in the theaters of Palm Beach County. After opening its “Kravis on Broadway” series with Come From Away last month, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will continue its comeback season with Dear Evan Hansen December 15-19 at Dreyfoos Hall. The Tony Award- and Grammy-winning coming-of-age musical is loved the world over for striking a chord with audiences, telling a moving story of the costs and triumphs of fitting in and finding where you belong. Though it centers on a young protagonist and cast of characters, the show’s poignant themes transcend age to captivate audiences.