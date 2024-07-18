Delray Walls MuralFest Returns Next Week

Delray Walls MuralFest will return to Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach July 26-27, from 4 to 10 p.m. both days, featuring headlining artists Spred the Dub and Bachaco, as well as street artists from across South Florida.

In collaboration with Galera Collective and Old School Square, street artists will paint murals in the park while live performances take place at the Amphitheatre. There will also be a night market with curated vendors, art activities, and food and beverages available for purchase on site.

Friday night will feature a free concert openers Brian Haddis and Bad Apples Brass Band, and headliner Spred the Dub. Saturday’s ticketed event will feature live mural painting and a performance by La Tribu Royale and Bachaco.

Admission is free on Friday night or $50 for VIP tickets. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 1 to 12, or $50 for VIP tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/.